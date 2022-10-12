3 dogs exposed to rabid skunk in Oconee County, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a skunk in Oconee County tested positive for rabies and three dogs were exposed to it.

DHEC said the skunk was found near Chattooga Lake Road and Lexington Way in Mountain Rest and was taken to DHEC’s lab for testing on October 10. They say no people are known to have been exposed at this time.

“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite or scratch which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal. However, infected saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader in a news release. “To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer, wildlife control operator, or a wildlife rehabilitator. Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DHEC.”

If anyone believes they have come in contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Anderson office at (864) 260-5585 or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

DHEC said there have been 65 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.

