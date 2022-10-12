Activist brings back push to remove monument, where does the Heritage Act stand?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After more than two years of protests over the confederate monument in downtown Greenville, a local activist is once again calling on city leaders to remove it.

The monument, which honors confederate soldiers, sits on Main Street just outside the Springwood Cemetery. After a legal battle last year, the state law that protected a monument’s removal was modified.

“I sat back for two years. I’m not sitting back anymore,” said Upstate activist Bruce Wilson with Fighting Injustice Together. Wilson led several protests at this monument calling for it to be removed.

“It’s time to get rid of these racist symbols. It’s time for us to get beyond those” he said about the monument.

The Main Street monument honors confederate soldiers. Several others like it were taken down across the country around the year 2020. That’s what Wilson wants to see happen here.

“Nothing’s changed, I mean the statue’s still here so my request hasn’t changed,” Wilson tells us he made a deal with Mayor Knox White two years ago. The deal, Wilson claims, was for the city to try and relocate the monument, inside the Springwood Cemetery.

The Heritage Act made it challenging for local governments to tear down or move monuments. The act was challenged, and last year the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional.

“It would still have to come before the legislator, and instead of a two-third majority it would be a majority vote” said Rep. Chandra E. Dillard, who represents Greenville, District 23.

Representative Dillard has worked with city leaders to find solutions around the Heritage Act. She says even with the act changes, getting a bill passed on the Statehouse floor or to a hearing process could be a hurdle.

“I don’t know if the sentiment of the body has changed, particularly the leadership,” she said.

Wilson says regardless, he’s pushing leaders to find a way.

“I say let’s pull the trigger, let’s see what happens” Wilson said.

We reached out to Mayor White Monday and again Tuesday for comment on the deal Wilson spoke about. We have not heard back. Wilson says he plans to start protesting at the monument again.

