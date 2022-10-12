Braves say NLDS Game 2 start time impacted by weather
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves said the start time for Game 2 of the National League Division Series is being changed due to rain.
MLB Pregame coverage was set to begin on FOX Carolina at 4 p.m. and the first pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m.
The Braves said an updated start time will be announced soon.
Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined.— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2022
