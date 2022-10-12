Braves say NLDS Game 2 start time impacted by weather

ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves said the start time for Game 2 of the National League Division Series is being changed due to rain.

MLB Pregame coverage was set to begin on FOX Carolina at 4 p.m. and the first pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

The Braves said an updated start time will be announced soon.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

Today’s Braves vs. Phillies NLDS Game 2 will not start at 4:35 p.m. due to weather. The start time is TBD, and we will pass along the updated start time as soon as it’s determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 12, 2022

