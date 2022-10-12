Braves say NLDS Game 2 start time impacted by weather

The Battery at Truist Park
The Battery at Truist Park
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Atlanta Braves said the start time for Game 2 of the National League Division Series is being changed due to rain.

MLB Pregame coverage was set to begin on FOX Carolina at 4 p.m. and the first pitch was scheduled for 4:35 p.m.

The Braves said an updated start time will be announced soon.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on this developing story.

