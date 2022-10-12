Car possibly involved in deadly hit-and-run found in Gaffney, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said a Gaffney man was hit and killed by a car Tuesday night.

32-year-old Terry John Roland was walking south on Highway 29 at 9:50 p.m. when he was hit near the intersection of Leigh Road by a car heading north, according to the coroner. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The coroner said a car believed to have been involved in the crash was found abandoned in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store by troopers with Highway Patrol.

An autopsy has been scheduled to assist with the coroner’s investigation of the incident.

