The First Amendment: Legal protections for workers exercising free speech and assembly

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Last week, Furman University professor Chris Healy admitted to being investigated by the school after photos of him attending the deadly Unite the Right rally back in 2017 surfaced. Furman began an investigation saying Healy would not be on campus or teaching until the investigation was completed.

Healy, now represented by a civil liberties non-profit, released statement saying in part quote:

“This event dealt with the question of keeping intact a statue of Robert E. Lee. All I did in attending the event was exercise my rights as an American citizen, and this episode has taught me that there are real enemies of free speech. In the USA, we are not guilty by association, but I feel like a butterfly being accused of starting a hurricane.”

The university stands by their decision to investigate. Healy’s statement has sparked a conversation around workers’ rights -- a study shows it could be a growing conversation. Recent data shows the number of people who have taken to the streets to demonstrate for a cause has tripled within the last 15 years. But what are the limitations every worker should know?

Upstate social activist Derrick Quarles says he’s organized 20 demonstrations since 2014. He’s also been a part of upwards of 40 across the country.

“To bring about change,” Quarles said. “I actually helped to start the Black Lives Matter chapter in Ferguson, Missouri after Michael Brown was killed.”

In 2020, the Black Lives Matter movement resulted in one-in-ten Americans taking the streets to protest police violence or anti-racist causes according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

Now enter Matt Ozment, employment attorney with the firm Grove Ozment. Much of his focus is on the freedom of speech.

“The First Amendment applies to the government limiting speech, so a private employer can limit your speech through it theoretically, and the First Amendment wouldn’t apply to it,” Ozment said. For instance, attending a protest, while most employers would want their employers to be active citizens theoretically you could be punished at work if it’s not a category of protected speech.”

Ozment says it’s important to remember that South Carolina is an at-will employment state.

“Which means unless you have an employment contract, you can be terminated for any reason and even a bad or unfair reason,” he said.

He also says it’s becoming more common for employers to have an ethics policy either contracted or in an employment handbook.

“Sometimes that’s to prevent conflicts of interest, or an appearance of conflicts of interests,” he said. “Or sometimes it’s just to make sure that the workplace doesn’t become too political or divisive.”

So what does the First Amendment protect? Ozment says protected speech that’s related to your work.

“Talking about safety violations, wages, working conditions. Those are all protected under federal law,” Ozment said.

Also, reports of discrimination or harassment that are based on the protected categories under Title VII, to include race, sex, national origin, religion, disability status and age.

“And you couldn’t be targeted or retaliated against for speaking out about that,” he said.

You can also be penalized for actions done prior to your employment.

“You could theoretically lose your job for something that happened before you were employed if it came to light after you were employed,” said Ozment.

For contracted workers, Ozment suggests having an attorney look at your contract before you sign. He also suggests that all workers should be aware of their employee handbook on matters of demonstrations, social media and speaking to the press.

