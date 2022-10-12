Former Vice President Mike Pence to speak at Wofford College

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to speak at Wofford College next week.

The 48th vice president of the United States will give a lecture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18 in Leonard Auditorium.

Pence’s visit is part of the college’s Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security.

The event will be free and open to the public but registration is required. Registration for the event opens up at noon on Friday, Oct. 14.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Seats will be filled on a first-come, first-served bases. Each person must have an eticket or QR code and vaild ID to enter. Possession of a ticket does not guarantee entry into the lecture.

“Mike Pence has served our nation with distinction as a U.S. congressman, governor and vice president of the United States, where he led America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Van Hipp, founder of the college’s Hipp Center for National Security and Foreign Policy.”We are honored to have him at Wofford College and thrilled for students to have the opportunity to hear from an American statesman of this stature.”

The Hipp Lecture Series on International Affairs and National Security is part of the Hipp Center for National Security and Foreign Policy. It was founded in 2011 to create signature events at Wofford with the goal of capturing the attention of students and the public while drawing them into important conversations on applying American leadership and ideals to the challenges of international affairs past, present and future.

