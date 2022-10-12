Neighbors call West Belvue Road the “death curve”, seek improvements

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville road, less than a mile long, has had 19 accidents in five years, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The residents who live there blame a windy curve and speeding drivers.

When we first covered East and West Belvue Roads for “Getting Answers,” Bob Whitmore told us we missed the dangers of the road outside of potholes.

He says the neighborhood calls it the “death curve.”

“Late at night, you hear tires squeal, and hear a thump, and run out to see what happened,” said Whitmore.

Whitmore shared photos of the many accidents in front his home—more than he can count in the four years he’s lived in the area. He says he’s had to repair his wooden fence.

“It’s a curve that curves each way and a dip in the road, right before you get here,” Whitmore said.

Laura Blackmore agrees. She says drivers have hit retaining walls.

“They overcorrect. And they end up coming through my yard and hitting this wall behind me,” Blackmore said.

Blackmore shared photos of accidents near her home as well.

We looked into the accident data. Highway Patrol reports that, since 2017, West Belvue Road has seen 19 accidents. Of those accidents, six were on rainy days, eight were because drivers were traveling too fast, ten vehicles were traveling north, 11 accidents happened during broad daylight, 13 accidents included property damage, and the accidents seem to happen more frequently during the the last four months of the year—12 of them.

Whitmore is hoping officials will do something to improve visibility.

“They won’t put speedbumps in. They won’t put a stop sign here,” said Whitmore, “I think, probably, the best solution, the best thing to help, would be a flashing light on either side of the curb.”

When we brought the issues to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s attention, they sent a crew to check out the road within a week. The department will be adding a few chevron signs. They deem all other marking appropriate.

Though no one has died in an accident in the last five years, neighbors fear it’s inevitable.

“It’ll help. I think they probably need to do more,” said Blackmore, “I don’t know if they could straighten the curve at all. I don’t know what that will entail because I’m not a highway engineer but they’re going to have to do something.”

The SCDOT says they have sent the work order over to maintenance. It could take 60 days, as they have to order the signs then schedule the work.

