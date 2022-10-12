New public high school launches in Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - GREEN Charter Schools is launching its first stand-alone public high school of choice for 9th through 12the grade students in the Upstate.

GREEN Upstate High School (GUHS), nearly 80,000 square feet, will be the home to 260 students in its first year of operation and is still enrolling for most grades.

The district said the school offers high school students the full experience of being embedded in a STEM-centered curriculum with a focus on renewable energy, sustainability, and conservation efforts.

The school will feature science labs, fully equipped computer labs, multiple student lounges and flex spaces, a multi-purpose gym with CrossFit capabilities, and growing opportunities for athletics, according to the district.

“We are preparing students to think deeply and creatively so that they are prepared for tomorrow’s problems,” said Tom Cronin, Executive Director of GREEN Charter Schools. “I love what we are doing at GREEN and believe we have the best ideas for preparing students for the future.”

The district will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m.

MORE NEWS: Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.