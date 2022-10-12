Police arrest woman accused of helping hide Cati Blauvelt’s murder

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police said a woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 murder of Catherine “Cati” Blauvelt.

Police said they arrested 23-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Thompson on Oct. 12 with help of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. Thompson has been booked into the Greenville County Detention Center but her mugshot is not yet available.

Arrest warrants show Thompson knew of Cati’s murder and concealed the fact that she drove John Blauvelt, Cati’s husband and alleged killer, to Woodruff Road and dropped him off near Cati’s work on the day of the murder.

John Blauvelt spent years on the run after Cati Blauvelt was found stabbed to death in the cellar of an abandoned home in October 2016.

Thompson also concealed the fact that she followed John while he drove Cati’s car the day of the murder until he parked the car in a parking lot on White Horse Road, according to the arrest warrants.

When asked where John was, arrest warrants said Thompson concealed his location and told officials he “disappeared one morning.”

Thompson has been charged with two counts of misprision or concealment of a felony, two counts of obstruction of justice, and one count of accessory after the fact.

Thompson is expected to go through a bond hearing at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

John Blauvelt is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He is awaiting trial.

