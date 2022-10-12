Proposed RV Park in Anderson Co. denied by planning commission

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A proposed RV Park near Anderson Motor Speedway in the Piercetown Community of Anderson County is no more.

Tuesday, the Anderson County Planning Commission denied the application for the park after several neighbors packed into the meeting and voiced their concerns.

In their proposal, the property owners said they would turn 2.5 acres into an attractive community that could be a highlight for the area.

“A small luxury concept with only 12 spots catering to the discerning RV traveler who does not need the amenities of a resort but does need to be close to manufacturing and medical facilities,” said Laura Swartwood.

Proposed as an upscale development with strict rules and a 90-day stay limit, many neighbors in the area say they aren’t buying that.

“Who’s going to enforce this? I don’t understand,” said one concerned neighbor.

A petition with more than 400 signatures against the proposal was presented to the commission during the meeting.

“You’re telling me that people are going to forgo one of the campgrounds on the lake, just a few miles from Piercetown, to come and stay at this RV park situated next to an old processing facility,” said one neighbor

“We want responsible neighbors that want to contribute to the community in a positive way and raise a family, and this development is not going to do that at all,” added another.

In the end, the decision to approve the RV Park was left up to the comission members. The vote to deny the application passed unanimously.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.