SCHP: Crash shuts down N. Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville Co.
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash that has shut down a busy highway in Greenville County.
The crash happened at 7:51 a.m. on North Pleasantburg Driver near Worley Road.
Troopers said injuries were reported but the coroner’s office has not been called.
