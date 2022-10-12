Supreme Court reverses conviction in Upstate baby’s death

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina’s highest court reversed the conviction and sentence for a Pickens County woman who was found guilty in 2017 of killing her grandson.

Angela Brewer was convicted by a jury of homicide by child abuse and sentenced to 20 years in prison for the death of 14-month-old Brentley Kolbin Lane Lusk.

Investigators said the baby, who went by Kolbin, died from a lethal dose of oxycodone and the drug was found in a sippy cup Brewer gave him. Brewer was caring for Kolbin while his mother was working.

In a ruling published Wednesday, the South Carolina Supreme Court said Brewer’s constitutional rights were violated during her trial because her defense team was not able to cross-examine the person who performed the forensic tests determining the quantity of oxycodone in Kolbin’s body.

“Without any ability to cross-examine the actual individual who performed the forensic tests, the defense was unable to ascertain whether the testing procedures utilized by the lab were followed, or whether there was some other reason that influenced the results,” the Supreme Court wrote.

Brewer has been serving time in Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia.

FOX Carolina has reached out to the solicitor’s office for comment on the reversal but has not yet received a response.

In an interview with FOX Carolina in 2014, Brewer’s son Jerry Harrison said he did not believe his nephew’s death was intentional.

“She loved them kids more than anything, and she would do anything for them,” he said. “I don’t understand why they‘re pressing charges and trying to have her locked up for this.”

