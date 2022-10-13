2 men charged following shooting that happened near elementary school

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office charged two men after shots were fired across the street from an elementary school on Thursday.

According to deputies, at around 11 a.m. the panic alarm was triggered at Washington Elementary School due to a staff member in the office hearing what she believed to be three gunshots outside.

The staff member looked outside and noticed a man running from a house and vehicles leaving from across the road.

The school resource office acted quickly to make sure there were no imminent threats to the school or the students, and the school went on lockdown.

The Sheriff’s Office said more than 30 deputies responded to the scene, secured the school and investigated the crime that happened across from the school.

After an investigation, deputies determined that a shooting happened at a house on Stony Point Road due to an ongoing dispute. They later charged Terry Dean Kee Jr. with communicating threats and Joseph Tyler Floyd with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say no one was hurt in the incident.

Kee also has additional charges including, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol.

Deputies say Kee and Floyd are being held on a $10,000.

