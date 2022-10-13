Deputies arrest 2 in ‘prostitution bust’ in Anderson massage studio

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said two women were arrested following an undercover prostitution bust at a massage studio in Anderson.

Deputies said an undercover operation led officials to the Willow Therapy building located along East West Parkway where one undercover official was solicited for sexual acts inside the studio.

The Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant and arrested Eun Joo Im and Sue Yeon Crum.

Deputies said both women are facing prostitution charges and were immediately taken to the detention center.

