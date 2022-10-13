Deputies: Oconee Co. man forced woman into car, assaulted her

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and domestic violence incident.

According to deputies, 20-year-old Dominick Falsitta got into an argument with a woman and then assaulted her on Tuesday along Highway 28. According to arrest warrants, he grabbed her hair, struck her in the face and pushed her to the ground.

When the victim tried to leave, deputies said Falsitta grabbed her and forced her into a car where he continued to assault her.

Someone who saw the incident confronted Falsitta, who drove away, deputies said.

He was arrested on Wednesday at his home in Seneca and charged with kidnapping and domestic violence.

