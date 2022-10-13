LIVE: Gov. McMaster to speak on future of electric vehicles in SC

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will speak on the Electric Vehicle Summit that was held in Greenville Thursday morning.

The summit took place at The AC Hotel located at 315 South Main Street.

At the press conference, the governor, along with S.C. Department of Commerce Secretary Harry Lightsey, S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall, and President & CEO of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance Sara Hazzard, will discuss the future of electric vehicles in South Carolina.

