Mammograms and other breast health procedures rebound, after pandemic drop

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During the pandemic, nationwide healthcare providers saw significant drops in people getting routine check-up procedures, that includes mammograms.

But the good news is, staff at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital says now, appointments are rebounding back to normal.

The staff at Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health is busy these days, but this time last year, they were seeing less patients. They want to remind you, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, about the importance of getting back on your healthcare track.

“We noticed patients that needed their annual mammograms that were missed during 2020, were not returning,” said Amanda Yanchus, the Lead Mammography Tech at the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health.

At the Pearlie Harris Center, breast health screening is what they do. But COVID made that a lot harder.

“People were losing insurance, they were getting sick, and just the fear of coming into a medical faculty period,” said Yanchus.

The center closed briefly in March of 2020, and for a part of last year, they could only book a limited number of appointments. Knowing hundreds of screenings were missed, the staff started making calls.

“We made more than 800 calls over three months,” said Yanchus.

About 20 percent of the patients they called came back in for a screening. Now, they’re back to seeing 100 to 150 patients a day.

“You don’t want to dismiss that,” said Kristin Woodard.

Woodard knows the importance of screenings and self check ups. Not only is she an ultrasound tech at the Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health, she’s a breast cancer survivor.

“It wasn’t even a formal self-exam, I just happened to feel something,” said Woodard. “I was 36 [years old] at diagnosis and if I had waited to 40 [years old] and not felt anything, things could have been a lot different,” she said.

Routine mammogram screenings should begin at the age of 40 and at 30 year old for those considered high risk. But Woodard says, a self check that helped her.

“Sometimes it would be easy to ignore a change because you don’t want the bad news. But if it is bad news, the sooner you hear it, the better the outcome can be” she said.

The Pearlie Harris Center for Breast Health has completed more than 600 mammogram screenings over the last three months. They also have a program to help under-insured patients get screenings. For more information click here.

