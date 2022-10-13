Man sentenced to almost 30 years after shooting police officer in 2021

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man was sentenced to almost 30 years after shooting a police officer last year, according to the Forest City Police Department.

According to police, Akeil Kelis Omar Franklin was charged with shooting senior Police Officer Hill and firing upon two other Forest City Police officers in August 2021.

Police say during the hearing, Franklin accepted a plea agreement extended by District Attorney Bell’s office.

Franklin plead guilty to three counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of first-degree burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon.

Officers said Franklin received a 300 to 384 month active or 25 to 32 year active sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

