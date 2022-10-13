Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Spruce Pine won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

The Lottery said John McClellan tried his luck and bought a $20 Mega 7′s scratch-off ticket from One Stop on Barnardsville Highway in Buncombe County.

Mega 7′s debuted this month with four $2 million prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Four $2 million prizes and seven $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

