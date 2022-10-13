Murdaugh murder trial date set

Alex Murdaugh
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has been scheduled to start on January 30, 2023.

The date was announced by SC Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday. The trial is set to last until February 17.

Judge Clifton Newman is set to preside over the trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, according to Wilson.

Murdaugh is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, 52, and their youngest son, Paul, 22, in June of 2021. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in July and his bond was denied.

The announcement of the trial date comes after Murdaugh’s lawyers announced that the evidence against Murdaugh has been released to them by the prosecution.

Judge Newman put a protective order in place to ensure only lawyers and those testifying will be able to see the evidence.

