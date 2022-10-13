Raleigh Police on scene of active shooter in area of greenway; at least 3 victims

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The Raleigh Police Department is at the scene of an active shooting near a popular greenway. Multiple other law enforcement agencies are also involved in the investigation

Police are present in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

According to CNN, at least three victims are being treated at a local trauma center.

“I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh,” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper tweeted. “State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe.”

I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe. - RC — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 13, 2022

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

“DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

Residents in the area of Hedingham Neighborhood, McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a breaking news story. Follow the WBTV News app for the latest updates.

Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) October 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.