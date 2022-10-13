SCDOT demolishes Golden Acres Road bridge, new bridge to come

CLINTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews demolished a bridge, in Laurens County.

It’s the bridge over Millers Fork Creek, in Clinton, on Golden Acres Road.

This is the first step in a process that will take at least five months.

The state’s Department of Transportation will build a new one, but not all neighbors agree with this.

Michael Lawson is saying goodbye to the old bridge.

“There were cracks all in it. You could see through it and see the bottom,” Lawson said.

The SCDOT says it’s improving the bridge. The bridge is expected to be wider, have updated guardrails for safety, and will no longer be weight-restricted. This means trucks will no longer have to detour; which Lawson says will create another problem.

“We need a new bridge, but we don’t need the big trucks coming up through here with all these kids out here playing and going on,” said Lawson.

The DOT is replacing hundreds of deficient bridges across the state, as a part of its ten-year plan.

Lawson has lived off Golden Acres Road for over 20 years. He believes the road is too narrow for the new traffic. And he’s hoping the state widens it too.

“This road ain’t really big enough for those big trucks,” Lawson said, “It isn’t wide enough for them to come up and through here and that curve up there. And then, we’ve got a hill up here.”

The plan is for the bridge to reopen in March 2023, depending on weather and circumstances.

