Upstate county sees progress in anti-litter program

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In April, Pickens County launched Pickens Proud to reduce litter throughout the county. A problem county officials say has increased over the last few years.

While some parts of Pickens Proud are still being implemented, those behind the program believe what they are doing is starting to work.

“It’s embarrassing to this county for people to ride through and see litter,” said James Messer, who lives in Pickens County.

Through the tall fall grass, it’s not hard to find litter lining the roads. Anything from tires to little pieces of trash can be found throughout Pickens County.

“Natural resources are huge. That’s what makes Pickens County Pickens County. And we don’t want to lose those because not only do they bring tourists in, which is great for us obviously, but our own people enjoy those places just as much,” said Pickens County Community and Tourism Development Director Allison Fowler.

One of the parts of Pickens Proud has been litter enforcement and an online litter reporting tool.

“We want that presence out there. We want to be seen, we want to be known. We want people to know we’re there to help but we also are there to take care of a problem,” said Pickens County Litter Enforcement Officer Chad Chapman.

Since the start of the year, over 50 citations have been given out by litter officers. The main goal isn’t to get people in trouble but rather to educate them.

“We want to be able to educate the community as a whole and I think the more we hear other people talking about that and reaching out to help that means we’re doing something right,” said Fowler.

Other parts of the plan include Adopt A Highway, Public Employee Service Corps, Pre-Trial Interview (PTI) Program, and partnerships with community groups such as Keep Pickens County Beautiful.

“I think we need to keep Pickens County beautiful, looking good. It is a beautiful county, I’ve been living in it for 73 years you know,” said Messer.

Six months into the program, more data still needs to be collected but the sense is these efforts are working.

“I look at it every day. It’s still there, but yes I do see less,” said Chapman.

The rest of Pickens Proud should be launched in the next few months, including new signage at recycling centers and landfills.

