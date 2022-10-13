Feeling lucky? Weekend jackpots total almost $1 billion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mega Millions and Powerball weekend jackpots total nearly $1 billion, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Friday’s Mega Millions draws for $494 million and Saturday’s Powerball draws for $454 million.

The Lottery said the previous Mega Millions and Powerball draws saw more than 25,000 winning tickets sold across the state. South Carolina has celebrated one Mega Millions jackpot win and seven Powerball jackpot winners.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state. Mega Millions draws at 11 p.m. on Friday and Powerball draws at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday.

MORE NEWS: Mitchell County man becomes first $100K winner in new game

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.