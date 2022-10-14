2 men stabbed in 2nd Greenville Co. bar fight, deputies say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to two bar fights in one night that left people injured with stab wounds.

The first stabbing took place at VIP Latino Bar and Grill around 1 a.m., according to deputies

Deputies said the second stabbing took place at Chat And Chew on Piedmont Highway sometime before 3:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said one man was taken to the hospital by EMS while another was dropped off in a personal car.

No other injuries have been reported and no one is in custody at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say if these stabbing incidents were connected.

Stay tuned for further updates.

