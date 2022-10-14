Beautiful weekend ahead, much cooler next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have a beautiful weekend ahead but a cold front brings a small chance for mountain rain and a big chill for next week.

After a gorgeous Friday, temperatures are going to drop once again into Saturday morning with lows in the 40s area wide making for a chilly start to the day. But a sunny sky helps to warm us up quickly as we head for highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday morning isn’t quite a chilly with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains to the mid 50s in the Upstate. And it’s a touch warm for the last day of Fall for Greenville with highs in the low 80s in the Upstate and the mid 70s in the mountains.

A cold front slides through the area into the day on Monday. Ahead of it, there’s a small chance for a few showers, mainly in the mountains late in the day Sunday and into Sunday night. A stray shower may try to linger into Monday morning, but it clears out quickly behind the front. The Upstate may see a stray shower Sunday night, but most areas end up staying dry.

The big change with the cold front is the much cooler air on the backside. Highs dip into the upper 50s to low 60s across the Upstate and the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains. A mountain freeze is likely Tuesday night, with Upstate frost as well.

Tropical Storm Karl continues to meander over the Bay of Campeche, maintaining its strength. No intensification is expected as the storm begins to drift south into Mexico over the weekend.

