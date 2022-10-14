Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley.

Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.

The dog was unharmed and taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter, but has now been reunited with his family.

