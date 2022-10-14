Deputies: Man stabbed during large bar fight in Greenville

(WOWT)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person was stabbed during a large bar fight overnight.

Deputies said they were called to VIP Latino Bar and Grill at 1934 Cedar Lane Road in Greenville after 1 a.m. At least one man was taken to the hospital with a stab wound.

The Sheriff’s Office said no other injuries were reported and no one is in custody at this time.

Stay tuned for further updates.

