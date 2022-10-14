Deputies searching for missing teen in Anderson Co.

Caleb Mosley, 15
Caleb Mosley, 15(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen last seen on Monday, October 10.

Deputies say 15-year-old Caleb Mosley was last seen along McDonalds Highway in Piedmont.

They say he is five feet seven inches tall and was seen wearing a red McDonalds t-shirt.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call the Sheriff’s Office or submit anonymously at p3tips.

