Hillcrest’s Judy and McFadden combine for elite passing duo

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In the Upstate Super 25 rankings, the new top ranked team in our area were the Hillcrest Rams. The perfect 7-0 squad has been rolling through the season, thanks to a standout passing duo.

Air Hillcrest is prepared for takeoff. At pilot is Bennett Judy.

“Probably how Mike Evans feels catching balls from Tom Brady.” Avery McFadden, Hillcrest junior receiver, said.

The senior signal caller has thrown for more yards this year than any other QB in the state.

“I’m playing with a lot of confidence,” Bennett Judy, Hillcrest senior quarterback, said. “My coaches are calling great plays. My teammates are playing really well.”

The Rams are happy to have him at the controls.

“He’s a great quarterback. He’s in my eyes the best,” McFadden said. “I have all the faith in the world that he’s going to give me the rock, Jalen the rock. Anyone. He’s going to find the open man.”

“He’s a super talented kid. He’s extremely selfless. He’s a leader,” Anthony Frate, Hillcrest head football coach, said. “I couldn’t ask more out of a quarterback than who he is as a person and as a player. So we’re very proud of him and thankful to have him.”

It certainly helps to have a game-changing talent like Avery McFadden. The junior receiver already has the second most receiving yards in school history.

“A lot has to do with Bennett Judy,” McFadden said. “It’s easier to get yards when you know you have a quarterback that can get you the ball in open space and give me the chance to make a play.”

“Me and Avery, we’ve been playing together since we were 7 or 8. That’s the same way it is with a lot of my guys,” Judy said. “He’s a great player. He’s also a great teammate. He’s every you want in a good receiver.”

“We’re thankful to have him and excited to continue to develop and continue to help us win games.” Frate said.

With the regular season winding down, the still undefeated Rams understand how important it is to spring past the finish line.

“It’s extremely important. We have to finish. 7-0 doesn’t mean nothing if we go 7-3. We want to end the season 10-0,” McFadden said. “We want to go through the playoffs. We want to win state. And everyone agrees with me the best way to go to state is to win every game.”

Reporting from Simpsonville, Mitchel Summers, Fox Carolina News

Bennett Judy and Avery McFadden both own the Hillcrest records for most passing and receiving yards in a single game.

