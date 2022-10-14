LIVE: Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,

The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews.

There were no injuries reported.

The causes of the fire is under investigation.

