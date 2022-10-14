LIVE: Crews responding to building fire in west Greenville
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - West End Fire Station is responding to an early morning fire that took place on Pendleton Street in Greenville,
The call for the fire came in around 3:20 a.m. at a two-story commercial building that’s under construction, according to fire crews.
There were no injuries reported.
The causes of the fire is under investigation.
