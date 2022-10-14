LOST DOG: Deputies looking for owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley.

Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.

The dog was unharmed and taken to the Pickens County Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information on the owner of this dog is asked to contact the Pickens County Animal Shelter at 864-898-2459 or email deanas@co.pickens.sc.us.

