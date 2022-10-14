Man wanted for assault on female, fleeing arrested in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man wanted on several crimes was arrested Thursday afternoon after attempting to flee and hide from police.

Police said they made contact with Zavier Jarvis Lee Brown, 21, on Broadway Avenue in East Asheville. Brown fled on foot, running through the residential area, across I-40, and tried to hide in the woods and an area neighborhood.

With the help of K-9 units, the department said officers narrowed in on his location and found Brown hiding in a shed. He was taken into custody near the 20 block of Oakley Dogwood Drive around 6:15 p.m. and charged with the following:

Charge: Resist, delay, or obstruct

Warrant: Felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Warrant: Possess stolen motor vehicle

Warrant: Assault on female

Warrant: Resist, delay, or obstruct

Warrant: Fail to stop at red light

Warrant: Pre-trial release violation (18 counts)

Officers said Brown was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility with a $627,000 secured bond.

