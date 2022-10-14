Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school.

Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office cannot provide the identity of the student due to them being under the age of 18.

Deputies and Buncombe County Schools ask that students continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate school safety matters to the fullest extent possible and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our schools. Thank you to our SROs and school administrators for helping secure our campus today,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller in a news release.

