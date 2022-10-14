Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.

school bus generic
school bus generic(WILX)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school.

Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident.

The Sheriff’s Office cannot provide the identity of the student due to them being under the age of 18.

Deputies and Buncombe County Schools ask that students continue to use the BCS anonymous safety reporting tip line.

“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will investigate school safety matters to the fullest extent possible and we are committed to ensuring the safety of our schools. Thank you to our SROs and school administrators for helping secure our campus today,” said Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller in a news release.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Alex Murdaugh will go on trial for the murders of his wife, Maggie; and their youngest son,...
Murdaugh murder trial to begin one week sooner
Image shows an ambulance.
Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County
Brandon Hopkins
Police searching for missing man in Clemson
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical