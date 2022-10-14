Pendleton residents speak out against new development proposal

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A development proposal in Pendleton has residents upset. The small town just outside Clemson has seen significant residential growth over the last few years. But this new project isn’t sitting too well with some neighbors.

Most of these residents who spoke at Thursday nights planning commission meeting live just outside the city limits of Pendleton. Neighbors say they like the small-town feel and they want it to stay that way. They’re worried the proposed development would be the tipping point that changes that.

The development is called Retreat at Town Creek. The 79 acre site sits off the Cherry Street extension near where other projects are underway.

“What are you doing to us neighbors?” one resident asked the planning commission during the meeting.

The proposal calls for a 300 unit senior living facility, 70 single family home lots, 206 townhomes and around 3 acres of commercial space. Neighbors say they don’t want it.

“We’re gonna ruin downtown.”

“We just don’t have the infrastructure for it.”

“I’m also concerned about the traffic.”

“We know the floods, we know what’s been happening” were just a few comments residents made during the meeting.

Several of the townhome lots sit on a floodplain area. Developers told leaders they need to get FEMA approval before they’re allowed to build on it.

Due to growth along the Cherry Extension, another concern is traffic and speed.

“Somebody’s gonna get killed on that road,” one resident said.

But the top concern from residents remains– the small quaint character of Pendleton would be lost.

“We’re doing a lot of this stuff without planning,” said another resident.

In the end, the planning commission decided they needed more information, before voting to move the project forward. So, they voted to hold a work session to get more questions answered.

