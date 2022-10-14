Police searching for missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department is searching for a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10.

According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m. wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans, dark colored shoes with a red shirt hanging out of his pocket.

Hopkins is six feet one inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If anyone has information about his whereabouts, call Det. Chancellor at 864-624-2014 or police at 864-624-2000.

