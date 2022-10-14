SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night.

Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a pedestrian who was walking south.

The driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian died from their injuries.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

