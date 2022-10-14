SCHP: Pedestrian hit on busy highway in Spartanburg County

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed in on a busy highway in Spartanburg County Thursday night.

Troopers said at 7:18 p.m. a driver in a sedan was heading north on SC 11 when they hit a pedestrian who was walking south.

The driver was not injured, however, the pedestrian died from their injuries.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

