Social Security benefits jump 8.7%, is 2023 the right time to take it?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s official, next year 70-million Americans will see an 8.7% increase to their Social Security cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). It’s being touted as the biggest raise in 40 years amid rising costs and inflation.

But is 2023 the right time to take it?

Lynda Saathoff is serious about her health, and life expectancy in the Upstate.

“I mean there’s hardly any days of the year where you think, ‘I can’t get out,’” Saathoff said.

But she’s also just as serious about the health of her finances.

“Don’t just jump on it because you’re seeing this increase – it’s great, but it shouldn’t change your overall plan,” she said.

Saathoff’s actually choosing not to collect Social Security in 2023, even with the hike, that the administration estimates will be a $140 cost of living adjustment increase for the average recipient.

“I might as well get more later on and use the funds now that I have,” she said.

Saathoff’s very healthy, and her investment advisor says based on her life expectancy, she’ll receive $100,000 in extra benefits if she delays.

“This is your money, and you want to make sure you make the best decision for your household,” said Zach Jenkins, NorthStar Financial and Retirement Planning investment advisor.

Jenkins is a National Social Security Advisor Certificate holder who’s well trained on the Social Security.

“Are you a better spender of your money – or is the government? Because they’re glad to spend it on what they want to do,” he said.

Jenkins’ clients are nearing retirement or are already retired.

“What about keeping more of your Social Security,” Jenkins said. “You know most people that we work with they’ve been putting money into 401Ks and IRAs – that’s money that hasn’t been taxed yet. And believe it or not, you have to pay taxes on Social Security, too. So, the money that you take out of your retirement funds can affect how much of your Social Security you get to keep.”

Jenkins says Social Security should be considered a pillar for retirement, but it shouldn’t be the only one, so more workers should be strategizing.

“Tax planning strategies are of paramount importance when it comes to keeping most of your Social Security – it’s very important for people who are probably in their 40′s or 50′s who want to make sure they’re going to reap the most from their benefits,” he said.

The experts say workers should do a lot of math before retirement and consider their health and longevity, how much of their retirement accounts (401k and IRA) hasn’t been taxed, have they considered a Roth conversion, and what is their spouse’s benefit estimate.

“So, the list just keeps going,” Jenkins said.

Because the experts say it can affect how much of your Social Security you get to keep.

“Understand your situation,” Jenkins said. “Understand where that break-even point is, but there are many questions people have to ask themselves before they turn on the benefit.”

The Social Security benefit increase is coupled with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums, the first time in over a decade premiums have not climbed according to the Social Security Administration.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.