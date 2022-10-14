Teen dies after ATV crash in Greenville County

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a 13-year-old girl passed away after an ATV crash on Oct. 7.

The coroner said Emma Lyko was driving the ATV when it wrecked on Clark Avenue. She died from multiple blunt force injuries.

A passenger was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

In less than a week, the Upstate had two ATV crashes claiming the lives of children. A crash on Oct. 10 in Anderson County led to the death of a 12-year-old boy.

