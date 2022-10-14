Upstate Halloween and trick-or-treating calendar

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spooky season is here and the Upstate is celebrating with festivals, candy and costumes.

Here’s a calendar of family-friend Halloween and trick-or-treating events in the Upstate.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo at the Greenville Zoo - Trick or treat through the zoo and visit specialty areas like Dragon Alley, Alice’s Fun House, a princess castle and an extinct species graveyard.

Thursday, Oct. 20

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

Friday, Oct. 21

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

4:30-8:30PM: Halloween Laser Show at Roper Mountain Science Center - Greenville, SC. Laser Halloween and Laser Stranger Things show in the Hooper Planetarium.

Saturday, Oct. 22

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

1-5PM: Halloween at Heritage Park - Simpsonville, SC. Free inflatables, face painting, touch-a-truck, candy and more.

Sunday, Oct. 23

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

Wednesday, Oct. 26

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

Thursday, Oct. 27

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

Friday, Oct. 28

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

4:30-8:30PM: Halloween Laser Show at Roper Mountain Science Center

Saturday, Oct. 29

8AM-12PM: Autumn Harvest at TD Saturday Market - East McBee Avenue and South Main Street, Greenville. Children can trick-or-treat at market vendor booths. There will be a children’s Halloween costume contest and a festive backdrop for family photos. Trick-or-Treat at TCMU

9AM - Trick-or-Treat at The Children’s Museum of the Upstate - 300 College Street, Greenville, SC. Collect candy from three floors of the museum. Bib’s World activities include chalk mural, petting zoo, face painting and music.

1-3PM: Trick-or-Treat Downtown TR - S. Main Street, Travelers Rest, SC. Palmetto Proper and other merchants will be passing out candy.

3-7PM: Halloween on the Farm - Easley, SC. Petting zoom, trick-or-treating, pony rides and games at Triple Lake Farm.

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

6-8PM: Pumpkinpalooza 2022 - Chapman Park in West Pelzer, SC. Costume contest, free inflatables, candy and music.

Sunday, Oct. 30

10AM-6PM: Dog Day at the Maze - Denver Downs - 1515 Denver Road Anderson, SC. Dog Halloween costume contest. Prizes will be awarded.

3-8PM: Boo in the Zoo

4-6PM: Trunk-or-Treat at Harley-Davidson of Greenville - 30 Chrome Dr, Greenville, SC. Awards for decorated vehicles and free trunk-or-treating for kids.

Monday, Oct. 31

5-7PM: Trick-or-Treat with the Saints at Limestone University - 1115 College Drive, Gaffney, SC. Free candy, games and music.

