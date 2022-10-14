Upstate man wins first big prize on holiday scratcher

Cash Flurry scratch-off
Cash Flurry scratch-off(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Oct. 14, 2022
PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Christmas came early for one Upstate man when he won the first $300,000 top prize in the Lottery’s annual holiday scratch-off game that went on sale in October.

“It was fun,” he said of his win on the Cash Flurry ticket. “I’ll have a great Christmas for sure.”

The winner said he stopped by the 7 Eleven at 1645 Easley Highway in Pelzer regularly and could not believe his good luck when he randomly picked out the winning ticket.

It’s almost like it isn’t real,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I’m going to be smart with it.”

