$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

Mega Millions logo
Mega Millions logo(SC Education Lottery)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County.

Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC.

According to officials, the $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and won the $1 million prize. They added that the odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are around 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Those interested in playing can buy tickets at many retail locations. You can also visit NC Education Lottery to learn more.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cedric Q. Reaves
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
TL Hanna's football team takes the field ahead of their game against Hillcrest on Friday, Oct....
TL Hanna wins Region Championship after 14-13 win over Hillcrest
Community helping family after boy's death in ATV crash
Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident
Newly-paved road in Anderson County.
Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges