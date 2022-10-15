$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County.

Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC.

According to officials, the $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and won the $1 million prize. They added that the odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are around 1 in 12.6 million.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

Those interested in playing can buy tickets at many retail locations. You can also visit NC Education Lottery to learn more.

