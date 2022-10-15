Fall For Greenville returns, we talk with people about the experience

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One of Greenville’s most popular festivals is back this weekend. Fall for Greenville will run Oct. 14 through Oct. 16.

Festival goers can indulge in a weekend full of flavor featuring 50 restaurants, over 250 menu items, six stages, over 80 bands, and over 50 beer taps and wine vendors.

“This is amazing,” said Dorsey Finn. Finn, like many others, goes to Fall For Greenville every year.

“It’s been a while, a couple years or so, we haven’t been since COVID” said the Blanding family at the festival.

“I think the whole experience is great. You see people you haven’t seen in a long time and you meet people you haven’t met,” said Finn.

Fox Carolina talked to folks from right around the Upstate--Easley, Pendleton and Greenville. but also from as far away as Chicago.

“First time to Greenville,” said the Geske’s. The couple is in town visiting and also house shopping, Fall For Greenville is their tour of the city.

“It’s good to see all the people and the quality of the events and we saw your waterfalls on a reedy river and the city is beautiful” said the Donald and Nancy Gesky.

Other people are just looking for a bite

“We just want something good, something different” said the Blandings.

“I had a hot dog that had peppers and onions and the sauce was excellent,” said Finn.

Society Sandwich Bar is a new local business, Friday was their first time at Fall For Greenville.

“Everyone’s excited to be a part of this and Greenville is such a cool community. It’s cool to see these kind of events go on in our town, you know, a lot of towns don’t get to experience something fun like this” said Jeremy Krauze, the owner of Society Sandwich Bar.

Whether it was the food, music or crowds that brought people out--- day one was a success.

The festival will run from noon until 10 p.m., 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, and from noon until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

