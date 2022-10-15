Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison

Cedric Q. Reaves
Cedric Q. Reaves(Buncombe Co. District Attorney's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s office announced that a man was recently sentenced for multiple drug trafficking charges.

Officials said 39-year-old Cedric Reaves pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Trafficking in Opiates, Trafficking in Cocaine, and Trafficking in Meth. They added that he was sentenced to around 10.5 to 14 years in prison.

The Asheville Police Department said officers took Reaves into custody on July 14, 2022.

According to officers, they ran into Reaves on Granada Street and discovered that he had a stolen S&W revolver, a large amount of methamphetamine, fentanyl, crack cocaine and Oxycodone. In total, officers seized the following from Reaves.

Seized drugs in Reaves arrest
Seized drugs in Reaves arrest(Asheville Police Department)
  • S&W .38 Special Revolver
  • 2.25 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 1.06 pounds of fentanyl
  • 170.06 grams of crack cocaine
  • 90 pills Oxycodone
  • $10,442

