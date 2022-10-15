Millions needed for Anderson Co. roads and bridges

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We have been going county-by-county, finding out from Upstate roads and bridges departments what it takes to improve county roads.

We’ve covered Greenville, Spartanburg, and Pickens Counties. We’re now getting information from Anderson County.

Anderson County gets the second-most requests through our “Getting Answers” segment.

Roads and Bridges Director Hogan says the county has 1,500 miles of roads. That’s about the distance from Greenville to Albuquerque, New Mexico. Hogan says the biggest obstacle is the lack of budget.

“This year’s budget, we actually have zero money for paving roads. Our funding for paving is coming from out C fund--The gas tax money that goes to the C fund committee,” Hogan said.

Hogan says roads and bridges may get around four million from County Transportation Committee (CTC) money plus a maintenance budget for patching, but that’s only a fraction of what’s necessary.

“We need roughly around $15 million a year just to start catching back up,” Hogan said.

Hogan says crews evaluate each road in the county every three to five years. The assessment gives engineers an Overall Condition Index (OCI) using a cardiograph that organizes, adjusts, the results.

“We have a formula. We’ll do a percentage of fair roads, good roads, our poor roads. We try to break it up. Of course, our poor roads cost almost double to fix just because they have to be completely rebuilt,” Hogan said.

And Hogan says just because something is in poor condition doesn’t mean it’s going to get paved.

Barbara Payne lives off a road that will be improved. She and other neighbors complain that water builds up on Othol Court and Elaine Drive. Some residents want the road widened too.

“Ends up in that cul-de-sac down there. It’d be good if that could be repaired,” Payne said.

Drivers have given us a litany of complaints about roads in Anderson County--from the potholes, to the railroad tracks, to the bridges, to the manhole covers.

Payne says the improvements don’t match the growth.

“Especially the back roads,” Payne continues, “The streets are just not designed for all the traffic.”

Hogan is looking at a possible road fee or tax. For now, they’re at the mercy of the county council approving their five-year plans.

“I feel like a lot of people think that we don’t want to pave the road and... We don’t have the funding. And two, everyone thinks that we automatically get the gas tax. That doesn’t come straight to the counties and municipalities. We don’t get that money directly. Those are the CTC monies.” Hogan adds, “We do want to help. And we do want to pave. I mean, I live here in Anderson too. And I get it. We’re doing our best with what we have, really. I think we do a really good job. ”

Drivers tell us about their disappointment in the manhole covers causing dips, even after a road is paved. Hogan says that shouldn’t be happening. And drivers should reach out to his office to report this.

Anderson County is one of the only Upstate counties that has an app where you can report roads directly to crews. It’s called “ACSC Gov.” Hogan suggests drivers utilize the app so they can get more community input on their repairs. And project progress is usually updated on their website as well.

