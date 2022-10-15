Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident

STARR, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Word spreads fast in Starr, and in addition to a GoFundMe page that’s nearly reached its goal – on Friday, hundreds gathered to rally in support of the family Hagen. Hagen leaves behind. But this is not the only way the public can help.

Seven days a week, Jackie’s Starr Mart and Café in Starr serves lines of customers seeking a signature cheeseburger.

“It’s family owned,” said Gregg Harrell, manager. “And it’s a business that’s been in the Starr area for 23 years.”

A business that also supports the people who support them.

“Because God’s good to us and you’ve got to give back,” Harrell said.

Which leads us to the massive crowd gathering outdoors, including leaders in religion, education, and nonprofits.

“Time is our biggest asset,” said Hannah Vernon, Joy Comes founder and president. “It’s not money, it’s not power, it’s not even how good your grades are. The amount of time that we have is something you can never get more of, so how we spend our time with the people that are around us speaks to what we actually believe matters.”

Vernon is one of hundreds that gathered outdoors, where 12-year-old Hagen spent most of his days, to uplift the people he leaves behind. Hagen’s family calls the Oct. 10 ATV crash involving three of his peers a “freak accident.”

“We want to see these kids live their life like Hagen lived his,” said Denise Stephenson, Hagen’s grandmother. “Every minute.”

Hagan Philips, 12 (Anderson School District 3)

Hagen’s family describes him as an outdoorsman who liked cutting trees, fishing and moving. A big spirit taken to soon, that will live on in others.

“He’ll always live down here – we’re donating his organs,” Stephenson said. “He would have loved that.”

Hagen also had skill, winning the belt for ‘Big Bass Champion’, and beating all high schoolers during his first tournament.

“It’s a big deal with bragging rights,” said Kay. “He just seemed to be a natural with it, and just ran with it.”

Coach Kay is retiring the belt for this season in Hagen’s honor.

“We will not pass this belt this year, it’s being given to his family,” he said.

He also calls the decision appropriate, and the right thing to do.

“It’s a big, united front,” Kay said. “So, it’s a family more so than a sport.”

On Sunday, the public is invited to join this winning team. Jackie’s Starr Mart and Café is holding a barbeque fundraiser from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., proceeds will be donated to the Phillips family.

“Guys show up, we’re planning for the biggest fundraiser that we’ve ever had,” Harrell said. “All these people that showed up today – they’re our customers, they come in, with their support we’re allowed to give back to this community.”

