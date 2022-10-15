Upstate man accused of uploading child sexual abuse material

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man is facing multiple charges after allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Deputies said the investigation began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was told that the suspect, Jonathan Charping, was uploading CSAM.

Deputies worked with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to investigate the situation and eventually charged Charping with 10 counts of third-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 5 counts of second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to deputies, Charping gave a detailed confession after he was taken into custody. Deputies added that they also found a large amount of CSAM files on Charping’s devices.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.