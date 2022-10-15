Upstate man accused of uploading child sexual abuse material

Jonathan Charping
Jonathan Charping(Anderson County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate man is facing multiple charges after allegedly uploading child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Deputies said the investigation began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children was told that the suspect, Jonathan Charping, was uploading CSAM.

Deputies worked with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office to investigate the situation and eventually charged Charping with 10 counts of third-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and 5 counts of second-degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to deputies, Charping gave a detailed confession after he was taken into custody. Deputies added that they also found a large amount of CSAM files on Charping’s devices.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mega Millions logo
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
Cedric Q. Reaves
Man caught with over 1 lb. of fentanyl sentenced to years in prison
TL Hanna's football team takes the field ahead of their game against Hillcrest on Friday, Oct....
TL Hanna wins Region Championship after 14-13 win over Hillcrest
Community helping family after boy's death in ATV crash
Town of Starr rallies in support of family following fatal ATV accident