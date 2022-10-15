Yellow Jackets seals Region Title after 14-13 win over Hillcrest

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to win 14-13 over Hillcrest and seal the 5A Region-I Championship.

It was all Rams in the first half while the Yellow Jackets offense struggled to take off.

Hillcrest’s Logan Coldren ran in the first touchdown then caught a Bennett Judy pass for the second touchdown. Crucially, the point after attempt on the second score was blocked. So, the Rams led by only 13 points into the second half.

The Rams were trying to put up three points courtesy a field goal. But, the attempt was also blocked. The ensuing TL Hanna drive resulted in a goal line touchdown.

Later on, the Yellow Jackets took their first lead, courtesy a 54-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Boles. TL Hanna led 14-13 into the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets sacked the quarterback on the ensuing drive, stripped the ball and recovered it. From there, TL Hanna walked away victorious.

“It’s just a good win for our program. Coach Frate’s done a phenomenal job. Hats off to Hillcrest they fought really hard,” Jason Tone, TL Hanna head football coach, said. “They’re an extremely talented football team. I’m just really proud of the fight that our kids showed. Our defense played strong all night long. We couldn’t help them the first half offensively, second half we found a way to punch it in. It’s for the region championship, I mean so, I mean it’s the one seed out of region one, I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. They’ve only won a few here at TL Hanna so I’ll take it.”

TL Hanna (8-1) has one more game before the end of the season. They play Woodmont on the road Friday, Oct. 21.

Hillcrest (7-1) next played Mauldin at home Friday, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.