Piedmont Interstate Fair releases statement after 1 hurt in shooting

By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night.

According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their injuries. Officers said the victim was shot in the upper thigh. However, their condition is currently unknown.

Following the shooting, Piedmont Interstate Fair Association released the following statement on social media.

Officers say there is no suspect at this time.

