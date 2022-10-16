14-year-old dies following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old boy died following a crash on Saturday evening.

Officials said the crash happened on W.O. Ezell Boulevard near Chester Street.

According to officials, the 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment following the crash. However, he passed away at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center around 11:41 p.m.

The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Yaremi Ortega from Conyers, GA.

No other details about the crash were released. We will update this story as we learn more.

